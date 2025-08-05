NSDL IPO Allotment Status: Here's how to check allotment status and latest GMP

The IPO allotment status of the much-anticipated National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has been finalised. The IPO, which has been subscribed 7.73 times, has been attracting strong interest in the grey market. Shares of NSDL are expected to be listed on August 6, Wednesday.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The NSDL shares are currently trading at a premium of around 15% over the IPO price band of ₹800.

The initial public offer of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) received 41 times subscription on Friday, the closing day of the bidding. The initial share sale of ₹4,011 crore got 1.44.03.92.004 shares bids against 3,51,27,002 shares on offer. This was 41.01 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE, reported PTI.

Investors, who bid for the IPO shares, can check the status of their allotment online from the official website of BSE or the website of the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited. Here's a step-by-step guide.

How to check the status of share allotment

To check the status of the NSDL IPO share allotment on BSE, customers need to visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE website From here, select ‘Equity’ as the issue type Now the dropdown menu will show options for the issue names. Users need to select NSDL LTD from the options. Enter either the application number or the PAN number to process the request Once all the details are filled, users can search to view the share allotment details.

Steps to check the NSDL IPO status on MUFG Intime India

Go to the official MUFG Intime India website: In the dropdown list of companies, choose ‘NSDL Ltd’. Select one of the following options to proceed: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, Bank Account Number & IFSC Enter the required details based on your selection Click ‘Submit’ to view your IPO allotment status.

NSDL IPO GMP today

NSDL shares are available at a strong premium in the grey market. According to a report in Live Mint, the latest GMP of the NSDL IPO is ₹124 per share.

This suggests that the the estimated listing price of NSDL shares would be around ₹925 per share, which is at 15.5% premium.

Shares of NSDL to be listed on August 6

Shares of NSDL are expected to be listed on August 6, Wednesday. With this listing, NSDL will become the country’s second publicly traded depository after Central Depository Services Ltd. (CSDL), which was listed on the NSE in 2017.

A Sebi-registered market institution, NSDL, offered a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities market in India.

The book-running lead managers for the issue are ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets.