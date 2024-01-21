NSG snipers, 10,000 CCTV cameras, AI-powered drones watch over Ayodhya

A day before the 'pran prathishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the city turned into a fortress with police and security agencies pulling no punches. The bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area dotted by devotees were being patrolled by the cops on Sunday evening. Plain-clothed police spread across the venue are keeping an eye on the movement of the people. 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence are the hi-tech help that has been roped in to ensure overall security. Ram Temple inauguration: To ensure better security arrangements at the programme venue in Ayodhya, technology is being used on a large scale.

Along with the state police department, central forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in the security preparations.

Speaking to ANI, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow."

Heavy security in Ayodhya ahead of ‘pran prathishtha’

– Two NSG sniper teams have been deployed in the city. The UP government has asked for 25 VR cars, 10 vehicle-mounted jammers, and six vehicle-mounted X Ray baggage scanners from the Centre.

-Over 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the Ayodhya district. Some of these cameras incorporate AI-based technology to ensure strict surveillance of commuters.

– Anti-mine drones are simultaneously inspecting the ground for mines or explosives.

-The entire district is equipped with approximately 10,000 CCTV cameras, and coordination has been established with central and state agencies, as highlighted by the special DG.

-Ahead of the January 22 ceremony, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

-At Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, an anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams have been deployed. Thorough vehicle checks are being conducted for devotees and dignitaries entering and leaving the airport, allowing entry only to those with valid passes.

-AI-supported drones are conducting aerial surveillance across Ayodhya.

-Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel conducted patrolling in Ayodhya on Saturday. Officers in civil uniforms were strategically deployed to emphasise the discreet yet comprehensive security measures in place.

-To respond to contingencies, if any, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya, according to officials.

-Nearly 100 SSF commandos, trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in highly specialised anti-terror tactics, have been deployed at key vantage positions in and around the temple complex, the Times of India reported, citing sources.

-Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops will be deployed in the main temple to cordon off the sanctum sanctorum, where the idol of Lord Ram was placed.