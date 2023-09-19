NTA announces datesheet for 2024-25 academic session; CUET-UG from May 15 to 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the major entrance examinations, including JEE (Main), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), for the next academic session of 2024-25. The schedule has been announced in advance this time with an aim to provide enough time to students to prepare. (HT file photo)

The schedule has been announced in advance this time with an aim to provide enough time to students to prepare, officials said.

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to engineering colleges will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024, while the second session will be held between April 1 and April 15, 2024, a notification issued by NTA said.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other centrally funded technical colleges.

It also serves as a base eligibility bar for the JEE (Advanced) which is meant for admissions to IITs.

The NEET exam, which is the country’s largest exam for medical admissions, will be conducted on May 5.

The CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, and the CUET for postgraduate admissions is scheduled March 11 and March 28, 2024.

CUET-UG has emerged as the second largest examination in the country this year with as many 1.1 million students (513,978 women and 602,028 men) taking it.

Meanwhile, the first session of the National Eligibility Test (NET) for PhD admissions will be held June 10 and June 21, 2024, the agency announced.