NTA responds after Rajasthan police launch probe into NEET UG ‘guess paper’: ‘Matter under investigation’

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday issued a statement regarding the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

Aspirants undergo a security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination on May 3.(ANI File)

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The SOG is investigating alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3, focusing on a "guess paper" racket in Sikar where over 100 questions allegedly matched the actual paper.

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency said it received input regarding alleged malpractice during the examination on May 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency said it received input regarding alleged malpractice during the examination on May 7. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," they said. What is the NEET UG row in Rajasthan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," they said. What is the NEET UG row in Rajasthan? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rajasthan Police SOG, under additional director general of police (ADGP) Vishal Bansal, began looking into a racket after receiving inputs that a set of over 400 NEET UG questions circulated before the exam had "striking similarities" to the actual paper, particularly in biology and chemistry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajasthan Police SOG, under additional director general of police (ADGP) Vishal Bansal, began looking into a racket after receiving inputs that a set of over 400 NEET UG questions circulated before the exam had "striking similarities" to the actual paper, particularly in biology and chemistry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SOG is trying to trace who published it and how they benefited from it. Because it was also made available in the public domain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SOG is trying to trace who published it and how they benefited from it. Because it was also made available in the public domain. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations are ongoing in Sikar and other areas, with initial leads emerging 4 days after the May 3 exam, leading to student complaints in Sikar. No FIR has been lodged yet, and the police have not yet detained or arrested anyone, although a few people have been interrogated.

The NTA updated that the investigation is still underway and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course.

"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine -- including findings that may require further action -- will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency said.

NTA’s message for NEET UG candidates and their parents

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Addressing the NEET (UG) 2026 candidates and their families, NTA requested “space” for the agencies to complete their work.

"The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued. NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage," the statement said.

NEET UG remains one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. It serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.

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