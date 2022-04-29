Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTAGI suggests use of Covovax among 12-18 year olds
india news

NTAGI suggests use of Covovax among 12-18 year olds

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student in the age group of 12-14 years, at a government school, in Jammu. (PTI)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

The government’s technical panel on immunisation recommended on Friday that the coronavirus vaccine Covovax be included in the government’s programme for children aged aged 12 and above, according to people familiar with the matter, who said a final decision will now be taken by the government.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) looked into the data presented before the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to put forth its recommendations. Both the wings of the technical panel— the working group as well as the standing technical sub-committee— made positive recommendations.

While the NTAGI recommendation paves the way for a final decision, the call still rests with the Union ministry of health and family welfare on this matter, after which it will be included as one of the options on the Co-WIN platform.

Covovax is the second Covid vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, which makes the Covishield, the dose that is most widely used in the country. On December 28, the DCGI approved Covovax for emergency use in adults, and approved the vaccine for emergency use in those aged 12 and above in March this year, making it the fourth Covid vaccine approved for emergency use in children in this age group.

It is the only vaccine apart from mRNA platform doses that demonstrates an efficacy of more than 90% against the original Sars-Cov-2 virus, according to the company.

