NTR’s daughter dies by suicide in Hyd: Police

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party founder-president late NT Rama Rao’s fourth and youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Umamaheshwari reportedly died by suicide at her residence in upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Monday, the police said.

The 52-year-old’s body was found by her family members, said police. On receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

She is survived by her husband K Srinivasa Prasad and two daughters.

“We have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The body will be handed over to the family members after autopsy,” said a police official, wishing not to be named. The official added that no suicide note was found near the body.

According to police, she was reportedly facing some health issues and was under treatment for the last few months. “She has been in a state of depression due to her health problems. She might have died by suicide because of her ill-health,” her daughter Deekshita said in a complaint to the police.

Deekshita said Umamaheshwari had gone into her bedroom around noon and bolted it from within. “When she did not come out even after two ours, we knocked the door several times, but she did not open it. We got suspicious and broke open the door and found her hanging from ceiling,” she said.

Umamaheshwari is the last of the four daughters of NTR, the others three being Lokeshwari, Daggubati Purandeshwari, who is presently Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

She also has 11 brothers, including senior Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Soon after the news broke out, all the family members reached her house.

Umamaheshwari, who initially married a Kerala industrialist Naren Rajan, divorced him later due to family disputes. Later, she got married to Kanthamaneni Srinivasa Prasad and settled abroad. She returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

