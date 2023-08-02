Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nuh: A troubled district to a communal tinderbox?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Aug 02, 2023 12:48 AM IST

A look at why Haryana's Nuh district may become a communal tinderbox which may polarise politics.

The communal violence which started with Muslims pelting stones on a Hindu religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31 snowballed soon after into full-fledged riots with mobs of both communities running amok, with the violence spreading to urban parts of neighbouring Gurugram on August 1. Nuh has always been a laggard in the National Capital Region (NCR) and performs badly on most indicators, social, economic, and those that deal with law and order. However, the events which began on July 31 have the potential of turning it into something else: a communal tinderbox which could polarise politics in not just adjoining areas but also the entire region. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Communal violence has gripped Nuh since July 31.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

