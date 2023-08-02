Home / India News / Nuh: A troubled district to a communal tinderbox?

Nuh: A troubled district to a communal tinderbox?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Aug 02, 2023 12:48 AM IST

A look at why Haryana's Nuh district may become a communal tinderbox which may polarise politics.

The communal violence which started with Muslims pelting stones on a Hindu religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district on July 31 snowballed soon after into full-fledged riots with mobs of both communities running amok, with the violence spreading to urban parts of neighbouring Gurugram on August 1. Nuh has always been a laggard in the National Capital Region (NCR) and performs badly on most indicators, social, economic, and those that deal with law and order. However, the events which began on July 31 have the potential of turning it into something else: a communal tinderbox which could polarise politics in not just adjoining areas but also the entire region. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Communal violence has gripped Nuh since July 31.
