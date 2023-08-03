Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi says swords were for worship; ‘Women, children were with us’

Faridabad's cow-vigilante Bittu Bajrangi who was present at the VHP's rally in Nuh on July 31 which came under attack triggering widespread violence in Haryana said some people at the rally indeed carried weapons but those were for worship. "We participated in the rally with women and children. Will we attack anyone?" Bittu Bajrangi said to India Today in an interview. Bittu Bajrangi said the rally is held peacefully every year.

Bittu Bajrangi said only few people were carrying licensed arms and weapons, but those were not meant for attack.

"After our worship at the temple, we had food and a kirtan was held. As we set out to return, we saw the buses in front of us were put on fire. There was a mosque nearby and firing started. We took a U-turn and went back to the temple as we had a feeling that at the temple we won't be surrounded as there are mountains at the back. We are concerned about the safety of the women -- that another Manipur does not happen. So we went back to the temple," Bittu Bajrangi said.

"If somebody at the rally was carrying guns, those had licenses. And swords are for the purpose of the puja. These swords are not for attack but the ones used during shaadi-vivah. And had there been hundreds of such arms, one can question us. Only a few people were carrying swords. We went there with our families. Will we attack anyone?" Bittu said in the interview.

Gurugram BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh who is also a union minister of state asked why the participants of the Hindu rally were carrying swords. "Kisne hathiyar diye unko is procession mein le jaane ke liye? Koi talwar leke jata hai procession mein? Lathi-dande leke jata hai (Who gave weapons to them for the procession? Who goes to a procession carrying swords, or sticks)? This is wrong. A provocation took place from this side too. I am not saying there was no provocation from the other side,” Singh said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

After meeting PM Modi on Wednesday, Singh said if both parties had arms, then it is to be thoroughly investigated.

'I got threat two days ago'

Commenting on his viral video which is said to be one of the three videos behind the violence, Bittu Bajrangi said he received threats two days before the rally that he will be duly 'welcomed' if he attends the rally. "Even after the violence, I received threats that Mewat people have regrets about how I escaped without being killed," Bittu said in the interview.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.