Haryana violence: 'If you can't protect everyone,' AAP targets Khattar. 10 points

As Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed for peace following two days of violence, he said the police can't protect everyone -- a statement that came under scrutiny, with Delhi's AAP government questioning whether in BJP-ruled states the public has to take care of their own security. “If you want to live in Haryana, protect yourself because the Haryana chief minister has clearly told people that the 'govt can't protect the public'. If the BJP governments cannot provide security to the people, then why are they sticking to the chair like termites? First BJP burnt Manipur, then Haryana, next some third state will be burnt, wherever there is BJP's 'double engine' government, there is no guarantee of public safety. The government which cannot protect the public has no right to sit in power,” AAP tweeted. Delhi was also on alert as VHP and Bajrang Dal protested in the national capital following the Nuh violence. Haryana violence started on July 31 in Muslim-majority Nuh, formerly known as Mewat.

Violence in Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram: Mobile internet banned till August 5

1. No escalation of violence was recorded in the last 24 hours. A small scrap shop was put on fire by a group of unidentified people near Kherki Daula in Gurugram. The state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the affected areas till August 5. Three sub-divisions of Gurugram come under the list.

2. Since the violence is believed to have started by a video on social media, the Haryana government is monitoring the social media platforms. "“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services,” the order reads.

3. Haryana home minister Anil Vij said a three-member committee has been tasked with monitoring social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp.

4. Monu Manesar, the cow vigilante, who is said to be at the centre of the violence will not be spared if his role is proved, the government said. His video claiming that he would be present at the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek procession in Nuh, formerly known as Mewat, went viral. But that does not mean that people's houses will be set on fire and vehicles will be burnt, Anil Vij said.

5. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said peace is disturbed in various parts of the country because of the 'divide and rule' politics. "A few days ago, discussions were held with the farmer sisters from Haryana about all the problems and issues on the ground like inflation, farming, four-year army job. Today, peace and tranquility has been disturbed in Mewat of Haryana, in a moving train, in many other places of the country. This shameful and condemnable situation is the result of the politics of 'divide and rule'," Priyanka tweeted.

6. Trinamool national spokesperson Saket Gokhale said whatever happened in Haryana is BJP-sponsored like Manipur. "If Haryana Police is incompetent, where is Amit Shah hiding the CBI?" Gokhale tweeted.

7. Manohar Lal Khattar said the Rajasthan police is free to act against Monu Manesar. “Rajasthan...registered an FIR [first information report] against...Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided...,” Khattar said.

But where is Monu Manesar, asked Saket Gokhale. “BJP’s Haryana Police claims it is unable to find him,” Gokhale said.

8. The FIR in connection with the Nuh violence revealed that Anjali Jain, the additional chief judicial magistrate, and her 3-year-old daughter had to run for their lives as they came under the mob attack. The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates, the FIR said.

9. Considering the law and order situation of Nuh and to prevent it from deteriorating, the Haryana government shifted the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from police complex Bhondsi to Nuh district.

10. So far, 6 people died in the Nuh violence including two home guards. 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail