Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar: Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Rajasthan Police were free to act against Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar as videos suggesting that the latter will be part of an annual religious procession in Nuh were blamed for triggering the violence there even as he did not turn up. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT PHOTO)

Manesar, a cow vigilante, has been on the run after his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim cattle traders in February.

“Rajasthan...registered an FIR [first information report] against...Manesar. We have told them that whatever help is required to look for him will be provided...,” he said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Asked why the Haryana Police has been unable to arrest Manesar, Khattar reiterated that no one responsible for the violence will be spared. “Those behind the Nuh violence and responsible for hatching this conspiracy will be identified and appropriate action will be taken against them,” Khattar said. He appealed to the people to help the government in restoring peace.

He repeatedly described the Nuh violence as unfortunate and said the incident resulted in the tragic loss of six lives including two home guard personnel and four civilians. “The state government is actively working to identify the conspirators and those responsible for this incident,” he said.

Khattar referred to the law that provides for government compensation for losses to public property. He added that those who caused the losses to private property are liable to compensate for that. “So, we will compensate for the loss to public property...for the private property, compensation will be collected from those who are liable for it...”

Hindu and Muslim groups clashed during Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Shobha Yatra in Nuh on Monday. The violence spread to Gurugram on Tuesday as mobs set fire to and vandalised dozens of establishments.

Khattar said conspirators behind the communal violence were being identified while promising strict action against the guilty. He said 116 have been arrested and searches were on to nab those on the run.

Khattar said stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clash have been controlled and the situation was normal now.

He added 20 companies of central forces have been deployed. Khattar said they include 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram, and one in Faridabad. “Four more companies of central forces were sought on Wednesday.”

Khattar said one police battalion (about 1,000 men) will be stationed permanently in Nuh.