Fresh violence in Haryana’s Gurugram even as top officers stay put

A small scrap shop was put on fire by a group of unidentified people near Kherki Daula on Wednesday afternoon -- the latest in a series of incidents reported from the city in the wake of violence in Nuh -- even as the top police officers were present in the district with additional deployment of security forces. Fire department officials said that the incident took place around 2pm. Some old tyre shops and others selling scrap were burnt. The blaze was soon doused, the official said. (PTI)

After a religious procession was attacked by a group of Muslims in Nalhar village of Nuh district and devotees were attacked, several shops owned by members of the community were vandalised and burnt in sector 57, 67, 70, Badhshahpur and Pataudi Chowk between Monday and Tuesday.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they were scanning CCTV camera footage to ascertain the identity of the suspects involved in the incident. “Investigation was going on in the case. We are questioning some people,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants who owned shops that were destroyed by mobs were seen leaving the city for their native towns in Bengal or houses of their relatives in other cities. Several others were “locked” inside their rented houses by their landlords to ensuer their safety, several officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Atif Aslam, whose fruit juice shop was vandalised in Pataudi, said they were terrified. “We have shut our business and going to leave the city soon,” he said.

Mohammad Arif, who runs a meat shop in Sector 70, said, “Our life is in danger, and so is our business. We are not sure what will happen tomorrow. We may have to shut the shop and go back to our village.”

Many of those who work as helps in different residential societies were among the people who have either left the town or were planning to do so. According to residents welfare associations, many households across societies reported that their helps did not report to work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ajay Sharma, a member of the RWA of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, said that car cleaners and domestic helps have left their homes. They are scared and have to their towns in West Bengal, he said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said confidence building measures were being taken by the administration to stop the migrants and others affected by the violence from leaving the city. He said that officials are meeting these people along with representatives from RWAs to assure them of their safety. “We were approached by the residents about how arson and violence has affected poor people who were dependent on small businesses and household work for their sustenance. Gurugram is safe and normal now. We have spoken to the right wing outfits and warned them. Security has been provided at all migrant settlements,” said Yadav.

