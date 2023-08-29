‘Congress behind Nuh violence’, alleges Haryana home minister Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday slammed the opposition Congress saying that the initial probe points toward the party's role in the communal clashes in Nuh and its adjoining areas, which claimeed the lives of six people. Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

While addressing a press conference, Vij said that the police has so far arrested 510 people and registered 130-140 FIRs in the case. He also alleged that there are evidence against Congress MLA Mamman Khan which suggests he visited the areas where violence took place.

"In the initial investigation, we have arrested approximately 510 people and we have registered 130-140 FIRs. After their interrogation, the conclusion that we are getting for now is that it looks like this has been done by Congress. In this Congress's MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation by police on August 30," he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took a dig at the grand old party and asked it to break its "silence" on Khan's alleged involvement in the clashes.

Khattar said that not only has one of the Congress MLAs been issued a notice by the police, but fingers are also being pointed at some other MLAs from the party in connection with the violence

"Surprisingly, Congress has adopted silence and is not saying anything. Despite these grave allegations, the Congress party has maintained a silence. The absence of a response from them certainly proves that 'dal mai kuch kala hai' (something is suspicious)," he told the reporters after the day's proceedings in the state assembly ended.

Communal clashes had erupted in Haryana's Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31 leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

