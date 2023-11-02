Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Number Theory: Are lazy workers really holding back growth?

Number Theory: Are lazy workers really holding back growth?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Nov 02, 2023 11:06 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part data journalism series which asks whether Indian workers do not work hard enough

Is India’s economic progress being held back because workers, especially the younger ones, prefer leisure to work? This is what Narayana Murthy; the founder of Infosys, one of India’s most successful IT companies, suggested to Mohandas Pai in a conversation published on YouTube.

HT Image

“Somehow our youth have the habit of taking, not-so-desirable habits from the West, and not helping the country. India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world…So, therefore my request is that youngsters must say, this is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week. You know, this is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War… they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years,” he said. To be sure, Murthy suggested a 60-hour work week in April 2020 to pull the economy out of the contraction that the pandemic was causing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How correct are such claims? Answering this question requires more nuance than what most social media reactions to the comment have displayed. This two-part data journalism series will try to answer this question from both the supply and demand side perspectives as far as labour is concerned. The first part will examine whether Indian workers prefer an easy life to working hard and the second part will ask whether there are enough employers willing to make a fortune from hard working workers.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP