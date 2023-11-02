Number Theory: Are lazy workers really holding back growth?
This is the first of a two-part data journalism series which asks whether Indian workers do not work hard enough
Is India’s economic progress being held back because workers, especially the younger ones, prefer leisure to work? This is what Narayana Murthy; the founder of Infosys, one of India’s most successful IT companies, suggested to Mohandas Pai in a conversation published on YouTube.
“Somehow our youth have the habit of taking, not-so-desirable habits from the West, and not helping the country. India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world…So, therefore my request is that youngsters must say, this is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week. You know, this is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War… they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years,” he said. To be sure, Murthy suggested a 60-hour work week in April 2020 to pull the economy out of the contraction that the pandemic was causing.
How correct are such claims? Answering this question requires more nuance than what most social media reactions to the comment have displayed. This two-part data journalism series will try to answer this question from both the supply and demand side perspectives as far as labour is concerned. The first part will examine whether Indian workers prefer an easy life to working hard and the second part will ask whether there are enough employers willing to make a fortune from hard working workers.