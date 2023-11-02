Number Theory: Are lazy workers really holding back growth?

“Somehow our youth have the habit of taking, not-so-desirable habits from the West, and not helping the country. India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world…So, therefore my request is that youngsters must say, this is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week. You know, this is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War… they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years,” he said. To be sure, Murthy suggested a 60-hour work week in April 2020 to pull the economy out of the contraction that the pandemic was causing.