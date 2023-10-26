Number Theory: Climate crisis, energy, and the rise of air conditioners
The 2021 IEA data on AC ownership shows that absolute number of AC units in India will increase from around 60 million in 2021 to 1.14 billion by 2050
The Narendra Modi government has defined the period between 2022 and 2047 -- India’s 75th and 100th years of Independence – as Amrit Kaal. The government has set itself a goal of making India a developed country by that end of that period. The government has also said that India will become the third largest economy in the world sometime between 2024 and 2029. Most economic projections suggest that this is not a wrong claim to make.
Most credible forecasters do not make GDP projections for more than a few years. IMF’s current forecasts end in 2028. However, the latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) Report by the International Energy Agency projects a massive growth in one area for the Indian economy. “Household air conditioner (AC) ownership is estimated to expand ninefold by 2050 across the IEA scenarios, outpacing the growth in ownership of every other major household appliance including televisions, refrigerators and washing machines”, the report says. What does this mean for India? Here are four charts which try and answer this question.