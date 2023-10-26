Number Theory: Climate crisis, energy, and the rise of air conditioners

Most credible forecasters do not make GDP projections for more than a few years. IMF’s current forecasts end in 2028. However, the latest World Energy Outlook (WEO) Report by the International Energy Agency projects a massive growth in one area for the Indian economy. “Household air conditioner (AC) ownership is estimated to expand ninefold by 2050 across the IEA scenarios, outpacing the growth in ownership of every other major household appliance including televisions, refrigerators and washing machines”, the report says. What does this mean for India? Here are four charts which try and answer this question.