Number Theory: Climate crisis, energy, and the rise of air conditioners

The Narendra Modi government has defined the period between 2022 and 2047 -- India’s 75th and 100th years of Independence – as Amrit Kaal. The government has set itself a goal of making India a developed country by that end of that period. The government has also said that India will become the third largest economy in the world sometime between 2024 and 2029. Most economic projections suggest that this is not a wrong claim to make. HT Image