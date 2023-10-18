Number Theory: Five charts that explain India’s inflation situation
Wholesale inflation, as per Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 16, contracted by 0.26% in September
India’s benchmark inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5% in September, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on October 12. What do these numbers tell us about the overall inflation situation in the Indian economy? Here are five charts which answer this question in detail.
