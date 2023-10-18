News / India News / Number Theory: Five charts that explain India’s inflation situation

Number Theory: Five charts that explain India’s inflation situation

ByRoshan Kishore
Oct 18, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Wholesale inflation, as per Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 16, contracted by 0.26% in September

India’s benchmark inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5% in September, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on October 12. What do these numbers tell us about the overall inflation situation in the Indian economy? Here are five charts which answer this question in detail.

HT Image
HT Image
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out