Number Theory: Four key takeaways from the NCRB reports
Dec 05, 2023 08:20 AM IST
Sudden deaths have not increased after the pandemic and farmer suicides are falling, but a large number of suicides are committed by the poor.
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released two of its flagship annual publications, Crime in India and Accidental Deaths and Suicides (ADSI) in India, for the year 2022 on December 3. These reports contain a wealth of information on crime, accidents, and suicides in India. Here are four key findings in the reports that stand out.