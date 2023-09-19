Number Theory: How Nifty 50 has changed since its inception in 1995

Nifty 50, NSE’s list of 50 companies with the highest market capitalization, crossed 20,000 points for the first time on 12 September . The index came into existence in 1995. Nifty 50 has changed over this period People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

, with the changes roughly mirroring major changes in the economy. To be sure, analysing stock exchange data is in not the best way to analyse economic change as the indices represent large companies, usually market leaders. Still, the composition of an index does tell us about the changing fortunes of the some of the most important sectors and companies in India. Here are four charts which explain some of the important changes in Nifty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON