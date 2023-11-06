Number Theory: In poll season, paddy price wars in Chhattisgarh explained
What explains the politics over paddy prices in the state? Here are four charts that unpack this question.
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced it will buy paddy at a price of ₹3,100 per quintal in its poll manifesto — this is almost ₹1,000 more than the current nation-wide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,183 per quintal — the Congress has outmatched it with a promise of ₹3,200 per quintal.
As far as the BJP is concerned, the announcement of a paddy procurement bonus is a climb down from policy under the first Narendra Modi government, which explicitly discouraged states to offer bonus over national MSPs.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics