Number Theory: In poll season, paddy price wars in Chhattisgarh explained

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced it will buy paddy at a price of ₹3,100 per quintal in its poll manifesto — this is almost ₹1,000 more than the current nation-wide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,183 per quintal — the Congress has outmatched it with a promise of ₹3,200 per quintal. HT Image