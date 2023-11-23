Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Number Theory: Is Rajasthan’s labour market very different from the national one

Number Theory: Is Rajasthan’s labour market very different from the national one

ByAbhishek Jha
Nov 23, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Here are five charts that answer this question using Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data

Employment is among the most ubiquitous election issues in India. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, for example, have promised in their manifetos that they will create jobs in Rajasthan, which will vote on November 25. How big or small a role that expected to play in Rajasthan? Are employment statistics in the state in sync with or significantly different from what they are at the all-India level? Here are five charts that answer this question using Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data

File photo(AP)

.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

 

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP