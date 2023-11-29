Number Theory: The importance of Scheduled Tribe vote for the BJP

On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Khunti, Jharkhand, commemorating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas — a day dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of freedom fighters from Scheduled Tribes (ST) ANI Photo {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

groups. The occasion coincided with Jharkhand’s state foundation day and the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, an iconic freedom fighter hailing from the Munda ST group in the Santhal Pargana region. At this event, the PM unveiled a series of welfare programs for tribal communities, including the Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) Development Mission, a ₹24,000 crore initiative aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic conditions of PVTGs. This outreach holds significance amid the ongoing state assembly elections and the approaching Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Here are the some charts that explain the importance of this ST outreach by Modi over and above the ongoing election cycle.