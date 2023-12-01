Number Theory: Three charts which explain the GDP numbers

The Indian economy grew at 7.6% in the quarter ending September 2023, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on November 30. The latest GDP growth numbers are significantly higher than what RBI or independent experts thought they would be. What explains this positive surprise on the GDP front? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian economy at the moment? Here are three charts that try and answer this question. Shutterstock {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}