close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Three charts which explain the GDP numbers

Number Theory: Three charts which explain the GDP numbers

ByRoshan Kishore
Dec 01, 2023 07:53 AM IST

The latest GDP growth numbers are significantly higher than what RBI or independent experts thought they would be

The Indian economy grew at 7.6% in the quarter ending September 2023, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on November 30. The latest GDP growth numbers are significantly higher than what RBI or independent experts thought they would be. What explains this positive surprise on the GDP front? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian economy at the moment? Here are three charts that try and answer this question.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out