Number Theory: What explains the fall in bad loans in India?
This is the first of a 2-part series on macroeconomic lessons from India’s bad loan crisis. The second part will discuss India’s growth concerns in post-NPA era
The stress in India’s banking sector, as far as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans are concerned, has come down significantly. With bank and corporate balance sheets back in good health, there is already talk of a new investment cycle, even if nascent, taking shape.
This two-part data journalism series will try to present a macroeconomic snapshot of the evolution of the NPA crisis and list the key takeaways from it for India’s future economic growth. The first part of the series will explain the exact mechanics of the resolution of India’s NPA crisis and the second part will discuss its larger macroeconomic implications.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Topics