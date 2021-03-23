Nurse tests positive for covid over a month after getting both vaccine doses

A nurse at the Delhi government-run Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 over a month after she received two doses of the vaccine against the viral infection, something experts said was not unusual. The woman said she got tested at the hospital on Monday afternoon after she started sweating and experiencing severe body aches.

Experts said fully vaccinated people getting infected is not surprising, particularly since now vaccine is 100% effective. But a coronavirus vaccine is still expected to offer 100% protection against severe illness.

“Around 12.50pm Monday, I started getting severe body aches and also started sweating profusely. So, I got tested at the hospital itself and found out that I have the infection,” said Wadhwa.

“Efficacy of none of the vaccines, whether for Covid-19 or for other infections such as the flu is 100%,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonology, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.