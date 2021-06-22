Nusrat Jahan's marital status questioned again, BJP leader calls for probe

Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress MP, should be investigated for her "illegal and ethical conduct" and appropriate action must be taken against her giving false information to Parliament regarding her marital status, a Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker has said. BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that the matter be referred to the ethics committee of the House.

Sanghmitra Maurya, who represents Uttar Pradesh Badaun in the Lok Sabha, in her letter to Birla, attached Nusrat Jahan's profile where she has mentioned Nikhil Jain as her husband. "An appropriate action be intimated under relevant rules of Lok Sabha procedure and/ or the matter be referred to Committee on Ethics for detailed investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct," Maurya said in the letter to the Speaker on June 19, according to news agency ANI.

"Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law," Maurya added.

The BJP leader also said that Bashirhat MP Nusrat Jahan said her name was Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain and was also dressed as a newly-wed person while taking oath on June 25, 2019. "In fact, when she was attacked by a section of Islamists for marrying a non-Muslim, sporting sindoor, MPs across party lines defended her. Her reception, as per media reports, was attended by CM Mamata Banerjee," the BJP MP wrote.

Maurya told ANI that Nusrat Jahan is entitled to her personal life and nobody should encroach upon it. "She deliberately provided false information to Lok Sabha Secretariat thereby indulging in unethical, illegal and immoral conduct. She cheated her electorate by giving false information and this brings bad name to parliament and its members," Maurya alleged.

Maurya is not the first BJP leader to raise questions about the marital status of actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan after the Trinamool leader said that her marriage with Nikhil Jain was null and void as it was held in a foreign country and it had not been registered under Indian laws.

Earlier this month, BJP's Amit Malviya asked whether she lied to Parliament when she took the oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. Malviya said he was raising the question as Nusrat Jahan is an elected representative and is married to Nikhil Jain, going by the record of Parliament. West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar also accused Nusrat Jahan of making "contradictory" remarks pertaining to her marital status and said the law should take its own course.

Nusrat Jahan issued a statement earlier in June saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain is not legal, valid and tenable and there is no question of divorce. "Since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," she said.

Nusrat Jahan got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum of Turkey in 2019 after she made her political debut, winning the Lok Sabha elections in the same year.

(With ANI inputs)

