'People will throw them at…': OPS quip sparks laughter in TN assembly after glass bottle demand; CM Vijay smiles | Video

Her proposal prompted an immediate response from former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam, who interrupted to remark, "People will throw glass bottles at each other when they get angry."

During the proceedings, Premalatha suggested that water be served to legislators in glass bottles instead of the existing arrangement.

An unusual discussion over drinking water arrangements sparked laughter across party lines in the Tamil Nadu a ssembly on Monday after DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth made a request regarding the supply of water to members.

The remark triggered laughter across the House, briefly interrupting proceedings and lightening the mood in the Assembly.

A video of the exchange shows chief minister Vijay smiling as the House bursts into laughter. Several legislators can be seen laughing, while Speaker JCD Prabhakar also appears amused by the remark.

In addition to the glass bottles request, Premalatha Vijayakanth also objected to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's pronunciation of Tamil words and the names of Tamil leaders during his Assembly address.

Reacting to the objection, the Speaker backed the Governor, saying, "We should appreciate his attempt."

Also Read: ‘I stand with you’: Rahul Gandhi's wishes to CM Vijay add to birthday bonhomie amid Tamil Nadu alliance upheaval

Vijay turns 52 On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday, drawing greetings from leaders across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi too extended birthday wishes to Vijay. In his message on X, Gandhi emphasised his solidarity with Vijay in driving the state's progress and safeguarding the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people.

"Wishing the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and success in all your efforts. I stand with you in defending the rights, dignity, and aspirations of the Tamil people, and in working together for the state's progress," he said.