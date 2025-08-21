Obsessed with Nora Fatehi, UP man pressured wife to gym 3 hours daily, booked

A 26-year-old woman from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, has accused her husband and in-laws of body shaming her, demanding that she should look like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. Woman alleges husband pressured her to look like Nora Fatehi, made her work out 3 hours daily(AFP File)

The woman, who got married in March this year, alleged that her husband, a 28-year-old physical education teacher from Meerut, was obsessed with Fatehi and pressured her to spend three hours at the gym daily, The Times of India reported.

She said that if she skipped workouts, he would restrict her from eating to prevent her from gaining weight.

In her complaint, the woman claimed her husband constantly taunted her about her appearance, saying his life was ruined because he could have married a woman who resembled Fatehi.

She also alleged that her family had spent around ₹75 lakh on the wedding, including gifting a Mahindra Scorpio, cash, and jewellery to her husband, yet she continued to face harassment from her in-laws over dowry, the report added.

The woman further alleged that her husband had given her an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to a miscarriage.

“Two months ago, I found out that I was pregnant. I shared this with my mother-in-law, who showed no interest. One day, my husband gave me a pill, which I later researched online and discovered was used for abortions,” the report quoted her as mentioning in the police complaint.

She added that her health deteriorated and she was admitted to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the miscarriage. In late July, her in-laws allegedly did not allow her to enter their house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said on Wednesday that police have registered an FIR against the husband and his parents under relevant sections for dowry harassment, intentional humiliation, and abortion.

“The investigation is underway and police are checking all the allegations,” TOI quoted the officer as saying.