Odisha: 3 killed, 2 injured as slab falls from crane at Cuttack bridge site

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 03, 2025 08:06 PM IST

The accident occurred near Khannagar when a prefabricated slab being lifted by a crane collapsed during bridge construction over the Kathajodi river

Bhubaneswar: At least three people, including a site engineer, were killed and two others injured on Saturday evening after a concrete slab fell on them during construction work on a bridge over the Kathajodi river in Odisha’s Cuttack, police said.

All five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital by ambulance, where three labourers were declared by doctors. (File)
All five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital by ambulance, where three labourers were declared by doctors. (File)

The accident occurred near Khannagar when a prefabricated slab being lifted by a crane collapsed, an officer said.

“Five persons were injured in the incident. All of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital by ambulance, where three labourers were declared brought dead. A crane driver also sustained injuries,” Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said.

The police have identified the deceased as Shiba Shankar Patnaik, Subhash Chandra Bhakta and site engineer Soumya Ranjan Behera. The condition of the two others injured is said to be critical, the officer said.

The police are yet to find the exact cause of the mishap.

‘We have started our preliminary investigation, and our team is present at the spot. All angles will be investigated,’ Dnyandeo said.

Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh said that a “high-level inquiry” should be conducted into the “unfortunate incident” and that strict action should be taken against those found guilty. “Mere compensation will not lessen the sorrow of the victims’ families,” he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
