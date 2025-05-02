Menu Explore
Three killed in road accidents in Panvel

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 02, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Three accidents in two days took life of three individuals. The police are trying to hunt down the accused in two of the cases

Navi Mumbai: Three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents at different locations in Panvel. The police are trying to hunt down the accused in two of the cases.

In the first accident on Friday, Saddam Hussain Hullor, 35, a pedestrian was fatally injured when hit by an unidentified vehicle in Chinchavan village near Panvel. He sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them. The Panvel city police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

In the second accident on Friday, Pradeep Chandrakant Kamble, 32, was riding a two-wheeler when he was run over by a tanker. Kamble was travelling from Kharghar to Kamothe when the accident occurred on a bridge on Sion Panvel road. The Kalamboli police have registered a case against the tanker driver Vijaypratap Yadav, 46.

In the third accident on Thursday on the Mumbra-Taloja road near Navade village, a motorcyclist, Sultan Abdul Rauf Hasware, 21, died after an unidentified car collided with his two-wheeler while traveling from Taloja to Panvel around 12:15am.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
