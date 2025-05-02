Three killed in road accidents in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Three individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents at different locations in Panvel. The police are trying to hunt down the accused in two of the cases. Ludhiana, India – February 1, 2020 : Police investigating at the spot after Punjab Roadways bus crushed a man to death near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate bus terminal in Ludhiana on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)

In the first accident on Friday, Saddam Hussain Hullor, 35, a pedestrian was fatally injured when hit by an unidentified vehicle in Chinchavan village near Panvel. He sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them. The Panvel city police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

In the second accident on Friday, Pradeep Chandrakant Kamble, 32, was riding a two-wheeler when he was run over by a tanker. Kamble was travelling from Kharghar to Kamothe when the accident occurred on a bridge on Sion Panvel road. The Kalamboli police have registered a case against the tanker driver Vijaypratap Yadav, 46.

In the third accident on Thursday on the Mumbra-Taloja road near Navade village, a motorcyclist, Sultan Abdul Rauf Hasware, 21, died after an unidentified car collided with his two-wheeler while traveling from Taloja to Panvel around 12:15am.