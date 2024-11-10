Menu Explore
Odisha Police's arrest post, with a hilarious emoji twist, goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2024 08:35 AM IST

Berhampur's Superintendent of Police X handle shared an image featuring the four men, each with a superimposed emoji on their face.

A social media post by the Berhampur Police in Odisha has gone viral after it showed the faces of four arrested suspects covered with different emojis, instead of the usual blurred or pixelated effect. The post that was shared on Friday announcing their arrest took a humorous turn as the police used “hilarious” emojis to cover the faces of the accused.

Several users praised the Berhampur Police post for blending humour with the arrest announcement.(X/ @SP_BERHAMPUR)
Several users praised the Berhampur Police post for blending humour with the arrest announcement.(X/ @SP_BERHAMPUR)

The official X handle of the Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Odisha, shared an image featuring the four men, each with an emoji superimposed on their face—one pleading, another disappointed, and a third frowning—each adding its own touch of humour to the post.

While the caption, “Gopalpur Police team arrested four persons for assaulting father and son,” was straightforward, the playful emoji twist made the announcement stand out, leaving social media users in stitches.

X users react

Several users praised the Berhampur Police post for blending humour with the arrest announcement.

A user commented, “Unbelievable guys with such emotional faces would assault someone.” Another user was torn between feeling disheartened about the crime or laughing at the police's witty approach.

A third user jokingly suggested that if they were ever arrested, the police should use the emoji that shows a face with sweat and a flushed expression, typically used to express stress or difficult situations.

This wasn't the first instance where they shared such a post.

The Berhampur Police, social media account, is famous for blending serious law enforcement news with humour. For instance, in October, they shared an update about a significant gambling crackdown. While the caption outlined the raids happening across multiple police stations, it was the images of the arrested individuals, with their faces concealed by emojis, that truly grabbed attention.

“Drive against Gambling. In the past 10 days, raids against Gambling has been continuously being done by Berhampur police under all police station areas,” SP Berhampur X handle wrote.

In another case from October, Berhampur Police arrested a person for cheating and once again shared a post with the accused’s face hidden behind an emoji. “Today (25.10.2024) Sadar Police Station arrested one person for cheating,” Berhampur Police wrote on X.

With these playful posts, Berhampur Police have managed to grab attention and inject a refreshing sense of humour into the otherwise serious world of crime.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
