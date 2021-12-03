Odisha cancels int'l sand festival in Konark in view of Cyclone Jawad

The Odisha tourism department on Friday called off the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival in view of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’. The department said the decision was taken based on reports of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and advisories issued by special relief commissioner PK Jena on Jawad reaching the coasts of Odisha.

“We regret to inform you that the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival held in Konark are being called off with immediate effect,” it said in a statement.

Jena said the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next eight to 10 hours. “The state administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur. Expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, IMD director general said the cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning. The name of the cyclone -- 'Jawad' -- has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30. It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD DG said.

Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase on Saturday, he said.

A red colour warning has been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha. The red colour warning has also been issued for Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday.

The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the states concerned.

"Off-shore and alongshore operations along the coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal should be judiciously regulated on Friday and suspended on Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life and property," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)