Home / India News / Odisha class X student says goons burnt her exam notes for refusing tuition from school teachers

Odisha class X student says goons burnt her exam notes for refusing tuition from school teachers

The miscreants allegedly ransacked Palak’s trophies and other awards she had received and reportedly asked her to leave Odisha. The girl’s parents singled out a school teacher, who they said has been repeatedly harassing their daughter for tuitions.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha police says it is probing all angles of the case since the CCTV at the school student had stopped working an hour before the incident.
Odisha police says it is probing all angles of the case since the CCTV at the school student had stopped working an hour before the incident.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

An Odisha school student due for matriculation examination in two months’ time claims goons sent by some teachers of her school threatened her and burnt her books and notes since she has refused tuitions from them.

In a complaint filed at Chandili police on Sunday, the parents of Palak Prasad, a standard 10 student of Sacred Heart school of Rayagada district, alleged that three masked goons barged into their house and held their daughter hostage at knifepoint on Saturday afternoon.

“They threatened to kill my daughter if she stayed in Odisha and appeared in the board exams. While one of them put a knife on her neck and belly, the other two went to her study room and set the notes and books afire while taunting her efforts to top the Indian School Certificate Exam in March this year. The miscreants did not touch any household items except her books and notes,” alleged Palak’s mother, Puspalata Chaurasia.

Puspalata claimed the attack was ordered by some teachers who wanted her daughter to take private tuitions from them. The girl’s father, a doctor, alleged that he had earlier brought such issues to the notice of the school authorities, but no action was taken.

The parents of the girl said they were not at home when the miscreants came.

The miscreants allegedly ransacked her trophies and other awards she had received and reportedly asked her to leave Odisha. The girl’s parents singled out a school teacher, who they said has been repeatedly harassing Palak and forcing her to take tuition.

However, the school authorities said Palak had never ever complained about any teacher harassing her for tuition. “I have not heard about her complaint. I have also no knowledge that any teacher asked her to take tuition,” said Father George Joseph, the principal of the school.

Rayagada SP Vivek Saravana said police were looking at every possibility. “It’s a curious case. The CCTV at the girl’s home stopped functioning an hour before the incident. We are verifying all angles,” he said.

