Odisha CM inaugurates Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip economic corridor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Regions (BCPPER) corridor, an initiative that is part of the broader Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047 strategy and aligns with the Centre's urban economic regions programme.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said that the region currently contributes nearly 19% of Odisha’s economy, with a combined economic size of roughly USD 22.38 billion as of 2025. He reiterated the government’s projection that the integrated region could expand to a USD 500 billion economy by 2047 and emerge as “a new star in the growth sky of India”.

“We are connecting these four regions with a common growth plan,” Majhi said, highlighting Bhubaneswar’s technology ecosystem, Cuttack’s business heritage, Puri’s cultural and tourism appeal, and Paradip’s port-centric logistics and industrial base.

Plans approved under the economic region include the construction of three ring roads totalling approximately 645 km, aimed at improving road connectivity between the economic nodes. Under this framework, a 432-km Capital Ring Road will link Paradip to Puri via Tangi, Saptasajya and Rameshwar, while additional inner and outer ring roads spanning 65 km and 148 km will be developed around Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Rail infrastructure includes proposed lines between Puri and Konark (approximately 32 km) and Konark to Bhubaneswar via Nimapara (approximately 70 km), which are expected to facilitate passenger mobility and freight movement.

These connectivity investments are expected to dovetail with broader national initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and the City Economic Regions (CER) scheme, under which the corridor has been included and an allocation of ₹5,000 crore has been earmarked for phased implementation.

Officials said that key elements under consideration include smart city extensions, industrial townships, and dedicated investment zones. For instance, proposals under the BCPPER roadmap have previously referenced plans for a 426-acre “New Cuttack City” with eco-parks and modern infrastructure to enhance urban competitiveness and attract talent and capital.

With major economic bodies backing the corridor’s growth potential, NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog has projected that BCPPER could be central to Odisha’s ambition of a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047, contingent on the timely delivery of priority projects and policy reforms.