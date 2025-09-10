Bhubaneswar, With Odisha reporting around 16 suicide deaths every day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said self-destruction is not the solution to problems and one should love life. Odisha CM Majhi says suicide not solution, govt there to help people in distress

Majhi gave the message on the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, as the state government prepared to launch the 'Jeevan Zindabad' programme to create awareness among people.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Suicide is not the path to a solution; it is a weak mindset. To prevent suicide, our government has launched the statewide 'Jeevan Zindabad' programme."

He added, "Let us take a pledge - to overcome problems, to love life, and to work together to create widespread social awareness for the prevention of suicide".

In another post, Majhi said: "On this occasion, I would like to appeal to everyone, especially youths, that ‘the life given by God is priceless. There is no such problem in life for which there is no solution. The government is always by your side to solve all the small and big problems you are facing.”

"If anyone is blackmailing or harassing at a personal level, immediately inform the authorities. Exemplary action will be taken. ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ should not be limited to mere formality like observing any other day. Suicide is not a solution. It inflicts indescribable grief and suffering on the family forever. Let us, on this day, take a pledge to enjoy life with joy and enthusiasm and to move forward by solving all problems with the cooperation of family and government."

The CM’s messages come amidst a spate of alarming incidents, particularly among students.

The recent self-immolation of a woman student of FM College in Balasore, the death of a minor girl in Delang, and other cases have raised serious concern over the trend.

According to police, at least 40 students — both male and female — have died by suicide in Bhubaneswar alone over the last two years.

A police officer added that the suicides of two Nepalese women students in the hostel of KIIT University here this year are some of the instances of the rising trend on campuses.

According to home department data, while 5,649 people, including 119 students, died by suicide in 2021, the figure rose to 6,140, including 173 students, in 2022 and 5,989 in 2023.

Dr SN Parida, a prominent psychiatrist, said, "Suicide rates in Odisha are on the rise because of four factors — domestic issues, love affairs, repeated failures, and mental stress. Today’s youth easily choose the path of suicide over petty matters like parents restricting mobile use, failure in love, studies, or financial issues."

Dr Sarmistha Priyadarshini, a psychiatrist working at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur said, "Comparison among youths is one of the biggest causes of suicides among students. Youths who want instant success and fail to get it in one attempt, assume that they are not fit for competition."

From a sociological perspective, Leena Nadiza, a sociology reader, stressed the family’s role. "Any member of the family found in distress should not be left alone to fight his or her battle. They should be counselled and reassured that the entire family stands with them."

Launching the Jeevan Zindabad campaign, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "The programme is being rolled out across all 30 districts from September 10. The entire society needs to be involved — police, higher education, women and child development, home, and other departments must spread the message against suicide."

Joining the appeal, Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra said, "The programme aims to instill hope in the young generation. They should know that even if they fail once, they can achieve their goals with determination."

