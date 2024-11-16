Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore to highlight the state's investment opportunities to global investors. Odisha CM on four-day Singapore visit

He was accompanied by Odisha's Industries minister Sampad and other state government officials.

"... Our message will be clear that Odisha is open for business, and we are ready for it," Majhi told reporters before starting his tour which aligned with the annual festival of Bali Jatra, symbolizing Odisha's ancient maritime trade legacy.

Stating that the objective of his visit is to position Odisha as a premier destination for global investments, the chief minister said Singapore is famous for its businesses in the fields of chemicals, petrochemicals, green energy, logistics, ship making, financial services, electronics, semiconductors and others.

"They have good presence in these fields. We will meet them, so that businesses come to Odisha," Majhi told reporters, adding that the trip will be helpful in furthering Odisha's industrial growth and economic development.

The Chief Minister said that when investors will think about investing in India, Odisha will be their first choice for doing business. "We will discuss with the business heads and make them aware of Odisha's resources and skilled manpower and industrial policy and organise a road show," Majhi said.

According to official sources, the delegation will explore potential collaborations and opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers in Singapore. The tour is organized to attract investments ahead of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025 Summit in January next year.

The state's delegation will also hold deliberations with senior officials of Singapore and also connect with industry associations and the Odia diaspora.

According to an official note, the visit's agenda is to highlight Odisha's investment opportunities, focusing on its rapidly expanding infrastructure and strategic sectors. The objectives include showcasing the state's dynamic investment landscape and export potential, highlight the capabilities of Odisha's fully operational ports at Dhamra, Paradip, and Gopalpur, crucial for import-export activities and global trade.

This apart, the tour also aims to learn best practices from Singapore's technological advancements, especially in chemical and petrochemical sectors and establishing a strong diplomatic ties and fostering collaboration in areas such as skill development, technical education, and sectoral growth.

The delegation will visit Singapore's renowned industrial and infrastructure facilities including the Jurong Petrochemicals Region, the Tuas Port and ITEES, accruing new ideas and inspiration to implement advanced solutions at similar facilities in Odisha.

The delegation will also interact with top officials, including Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, to exchange insights on investment and trade opportunities, the official said.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJD welcomed Majhi's tour to Singapore to bring investment to the state.

"However, the state government must take steps to create conducive atmosphere to keep big investments like ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel & JSW EV project in the state for which MoUs have been signed earlier," BJD MLA and former industries minister Pratap Deb told reporters.

