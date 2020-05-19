e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha cop thrashes youth in police station, video goes viral

Odisha cop thrashes youth in police station, video goes viral

After the video of the torture went viral, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra ordered a probe into the incident.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 08:13 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Sandhyarani Jena, the inspector at Patana police station in Keonjhar district.
Sandhyarani Jena, the inspector at Patana police station in Keonjhar district.(Twitter/@DGPOdisha)
         

At a time when the Odisha Police are trying to turn a new leaf through their people-friendly measures during the Covid-19 lockdown, the video of a woman police inspector thrashing a youth inside the police station has put them in a spot.

After the video of Sandhyarani Jena, the inspector at Patana police station in Keonjhar district, kicking and thrashing a youth inside the police station went viral, her superiors order a probe into the matter. The video shot through a mobile phone shows Jena thrashing the youth mercilessly while other staff of the police station remained mute spectators.

The youth identified has Raju Mahant of Talasarua village had come to the police station in connection with a land dispute along with three others on March 25. He was thrashed at the police station by the inspector before being forwarded to court.

After the video of the torture went viral, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra directed Ghatgaon SDPO to probe the matter.

Mahant, who is now out on bail said he was tortured by the cop for no fault of his. “The police inspector needs to be taken to task for her high-handedness,” he said.

Odisha police chief Abhay, who took charge of the state police force in December last year has been stressing on the need for police officials to show their humane side while dealing with people.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
