Odisha couple going to meet ailing father killed in road accident

A couple on their way to meet the man’s ailing father died in a car crash in Puranakatak area of Odisha’s Boudh district early Wednesday morning, while three others in the car were injured.

5 persons including Surendra Nayak and his wife Namita Nayak of Mandar village under Belaguntha Block of Ganjam district were rushing to meet Surendra’s ailing father in Rourkela, when the car they were travelling in, hit a tree by the roadside at Charichhak after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident happened at about 4 am, said police inspector of Purunakatak police station.

“Another couple, Bhagaban Kampa and his wife Rina Kampa, who were in the car too, were injured in the incident along with the fifth passenger Jyotshna Kumari,” said the inspector.

A 108 ambulance took the injured to a healthcare centre at Purunakatak. After primary treatment, they were shifted to the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital.