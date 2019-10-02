e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

Odisha court disqualifies woman from Panchayat body for having three kids

A member of Tajungia panchayat samiti, Ruda Mallik had filed a petition against Pradhan alleging that she had hidden the number of children she had to escape the provisions of the Act. Pradhan was elected as chairperson of the Daringibadi panchayat samiti in 2017.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:43 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The history of the two-child norm in panchayats began after the 1991 census when the National Development Council set up a committee on population under the chairmanship of erstwhile Kerala CM K Karunakaran in 1992. (Image used for representation).
The history of the two-child norm in panchayats began after the 1991 census when the National Development Council set up a committee on population under the chairmanship of erstwhile Kerala CM K Karunakaran in 1992. (Image used for representation).(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A district court in tribal-dominated Kandhamal district disqualified a woman representative of a Panchayati Raj body from her post after it found her guilty of violating the two child norm set by an Act restricting anyone with more than two children from holding posts in such bodies.

Kandhamal district judge Goutam Sharma disqualified Subhrenti Pradhan, chairperson of the Daringibadi Panchayat Samiti in Kandhamal district from her post under the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act which in 1994 through an amendment had prohibited anyone having more than two children from holding any post in Panchayati Raj bodies.

Pradhan is the wife of sitting BJD MLA from G Udaygiri assembly constituency, Saluga Pradhan.

A member of Tajungia panchayat samiti, Ruda Mallik had filed a petition against Pradhan alleging that she had hidden the number of children she had to escape the provisions of the Act. Pradhan was elected as chairperson of the Daringibadi panchayat samiti in 2017.

Siddheswar Das, Mallick’s lawyer said Pradhan had willfully hidden the number of children she had so that she could get elected as a Panchayati Raj representative. “In 1996 she had a son. Before that she had two kids,” he said. Pradhan said she would appeal against the district court’s order before the Orissa High Court.

The history of the two-child norm in panchayats began after the 1991 census when the National Development Council set up a committee on population under the chairmanship of erstwhile Kerala CM K Karunakaran in 1992. The Karunakaran panel recommended that legislation be made prohibiting persons with more than two children from holding any post from panchayats to the Parliament in future.

Rajasthan became the first state to adopt the norm for panchayats and municipalities in 1992 before the Karunakaran panel made its recommendation. While Andhra Pradesh and Haryana introduced it in 1993, Odisha adopted it for zilla parishads in 1993 and panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in 1994. Himachal Pradesh and MP adopted it in 2000 and Maharashtra in 2003 with retrospective effect from 2002.

When Odisha adopted the two-child norm, its population was 3.16 crore with a decadal growth rate of 20.06 per cent. In 2011, it rose to 4.19 crore. However, the state’s population growth rate in 2001-2011 was 13.97 per cent, far less than country’s decadal growth rate of 17.64 per cent.

Activist Rituparna Mohanty said considering the slow growth of Odisha’s population, the state government should amend the Acts on two-child norm. “When there is no such rule for those entering Assembly and Parliament, why does such discrimination exist for those entering Panchayati Raj bodies, considered as bedrock of grassroots politics? Tribals and women have to bear the brunt of the two child norm. The government should repeal the provision,” Mohanty said.

In October last year, the Supreme Court had upheld the dismissal of a former tribal Sarpanch in Nuapada district from his post, for having three children. Minasingh Majhi of Nuapada, Odisha, got elected in February 2002 and was disqualified from the post by the Odisha High Court after the birth of her third child in incumbency in August 2002. She had appealed against the order, but the SC upheld the HC order.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 01:43 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News