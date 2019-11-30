Odisha court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing her 8-year-old daughter

india

A special court in Odisha on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a woman on charges of murdering her eight-year-old daughter who she thought was an obstacle in her way of marrying another person.

A special POCSO court in Angul district of Odisha sentenced 32-year-old Damayanti Soren to life imprisonment under Section 302 of IPC on charges of murdering her minor daughter more than 4 and half years ago. POCSO judge Prabhakar Ganthia also asked Damayanti to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which she will have to serve another six months jail term.

Damayanti and her husband Jitu Soren, from Mayurbhanj district were staying in a slum under Nalco police station limits of Angul district. However, the couple were staying separately after Jitu accused Damayanti of having an extra-marital relationship with one Bhagabat Murmu.

Damayanti, however, thought her daughter would be an obstacle in marrying Bhagabat Murmu and decided to murder her.

In March 22, 2015, the 8-year-old girl slept at her neighbour’s place in the night fearing her own mother. However, an inebriated Damayanti reached her neighbour’s place and forcibly took her minor daughter along with her. The next day the body of the minor girl with injury marks on her private parts was recovered. The post-mortem report also indicated that the minor girl may have been raped.

During the trial the POCSO court examined 23 witnesses, but acquitted Bhagabat Murmu from all charges as the prosecution could not prove its allegations.