Odisha daily wage labourer gets I-T notice for Rs 1.47 cr transaction

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 08:41 IST

Sanadhara Gand, a daily wage labourer from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, was shocked when he received a notice from the Income Tax (I-T) Department for carrying out bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.

The I-T Department has sent a notice to Sanadhara Gand, a resident of Purjaribharandi village, asking him to pay Rs 2.59 lakh tax towards bank transactions of Rs 1.47 crore.

“I have received a notice from the I-T Department, which asked me to pay Rs 2.59 lakh. I am clueless. How will I pay the tax amount,” said Gand, who earns a meagre amount to make both ends meet.

The notice has been served for the assessment year 2014-2015. He alleged that his employer was behind the transaction.

He said that his employer, Pappu Aggarwal, also from his village, cheated him by taking his signature on a blank paper and land patta.

“I was working as Aggarwal’s servant for about seven years. During that time, he asked me for my land Patta which I handed over to him. I do not know what he did with that. Now I have received a notice from the I-T Department for transactions of the huge amount done at ICICI Bank,” Gand said.