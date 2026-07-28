Odisha: Deep depression leads to heavy rains as Baleshwar records 246mm rainfall

Heavy rainfall affected Odisha on Tuesday as a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal continued to dump torrential rain across the state’s northern and coastal regions.

Balasore district received 405mm of rain on July 26, followed by 354mm on July 27. (iStock file)

Baleshwar recorded 246.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, one of the highest totals in the state, prompting district authorities to intensify drainage operations and keep emergency teams on standby.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials said all government, government-aided and private schools, from primary to higher secondary level, along with Anganwadi centres, would remain closed in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Kendujhar districts as a precaution.

The deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts has triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Odisha, with weather authorities warning of continued precipitation.

In Baleshwar town, incessant rain submerged several low-lying neighbourhoods, disrupting normal life and affecting vehicular movement on major roads and intersections.

Also Read: Schools shut in 3 Odisha districts amid heavy rain warning; IMD issues ‘red alert’

The district administration deployed teams to drain out accumulated water, while fire services personnel remained on standby to evacuate residents to safer locations if the situation deteriorated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rainfall records showed the intensity of the weather system over the past three days. Balasore district received 405mm of rain on July 26, followed by 354mm on July 27. By Tuesday morning, the district had recorded another 173.1mm, while Balasore town alone received 204mm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rainfall records showed the intensity of the weather system over the past three days. Balasore district received 405mm of rain on July 26, followed by 354mm on July 27. By Tuesday morning, the district had recorded another 173.1mm, while Balasore town alone received 204mm. {{/usCountry}}

Read More