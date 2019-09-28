Odisha doctors seek help from Delhi’s AIIMS as one of conjoined twins remains critical

india

The doctors treating conjoined twins in Odisha on Saturday asked AIIMS, New Delhi to send two doctors, who had operated on them earlier, as condition of one of the twins remained critical.

While Jagga was doing well, Kalia reported acute respiratory infection, said Dr Bhubanananda Moharana, Emergency Medical Officer of Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital, where the twins are under treatment and supervision since September 7.

“His condition is very critical. This morning our doctors had a discussion with Dr Dipak Gupta and others from AIIMS who had operated on the twins. It was agreed that there would be no change in the drugs being administered to Kalia. But they advised some tests after which we will again get in touch with them for their advicevital if parameters are not stable,” said Dr Maharana.

A six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, surgery and paediatrics departments have been assigned for the treatment of the twins at the hospital in Odisha.

The twins Jaga-Kalia of Milipada village under Phiringia block in Kandhamal district were admitted in AIIMS, Delhi in July 2017 for India’s first craniopagus(joined at the head) surgery. Craniopagus happens once in 3 million births, and 50% of those affected die within 24 hours. Though the separation of the heads was successful after two surgeries, the most challenging job of providing a skin cover on both sides of the brain for the children still remains.

