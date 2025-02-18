Odisha: Father of deceased Nepali student accuses KIIT of ‘mistreating students from Nepal’

The father of a Nepali student whose body was found in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has accused the institution of mistreating students from Nepal. A vandalised site at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) amid protests over the death of a Nepali student on KIIT campus, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday(PTI)

This claim emerged amid reports that KIIT had expelled several Nepali students from their hostel following his daughter's tragic death.

In response to these developments, KIIT issued an apology, asserting that it had "never done any disservice to its students."

The deceased's father arrived in Bhubaneswar for his daughter’s post-mortem examination, scheduled at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“I have lost my daughter. Many other children are studying here. It is known from the media that some students were driven out of their hostel. This is not right. This incident should not be repeated. These people go to Nepal and invite students to study here. The institute mistreated them," news agency PTI quoted the deceased's father.

Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, the father placed his trust in local authorities to ensure justice for his daughter. "I have sent my daughter here for higher studies. We hope that the government will ensure justice. We have faith in the government and the police administration here. We hope to get justice," he said.

What KIIT said

KIIT said it was shocked over the events of February 16 and acknowledged inappropriate behaviour by some staff members towards protesting students: “Two officers made irresponsible remarks during a spontaneous moment; while these views do not reflect our stance or values as an institution, we do not condone their actions,” the institute said in an official statement.

Following this, KIIT announced the termination of two security guards involved in violence against protesting students after deceased's body was discovered. Additionally, two senior hostel officials and one administrative officer from the International Relations Office were suspended pending further investigation.

Also Read: Odisha govt sets up committee to investigate Nepal girl’s death

“We apologise for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal. We love them as much as we love the people of India and the people of the world. We are again appealing to our Nepali students to join the regular academics with immediate effect,” KIIT further emphasised, urging its Nepali student community to resume regular classes promptly.

Deceased's body was found on the evening of February 16, amidst speculation about her personal life. Information suggested she may have been involved with another student.

The case gained further attention when Lamsal’s cousin filed a report at Infocity Police Station, alleging that her death was a suicide by hanging in her hostel room. The cousin also claimed that woman had been blackmailed by a male peer at the university, which he believed may have significantly contributed to this tragic outcome.