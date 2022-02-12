Odisha girl dies by suicide after parents force her to attend offline classes

Forced to attend offline classes by her family, a class 10 student in Malkangiri district of Odisha died on Saturday, a day after she consumed pesticide.

The girl, a resident of Bhimaranganiguda village under Malkangiri Sadar police station area of the district was being forced by her parents to go back to the government residential school in Satiguda, where she studied. The school-cum-hostel opened on February 7 after remaining closed since January 7 due to the third wave of Covid-19.

The father of the deceased said she was hesitant to go back to school after it reopened on February 7. “When I kept on asking her not to miss physical classes, she consumed pesticide last night at home. We then brought her to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital. However, she passed away today,” said the girl’s father.

After the disruption to the academic schedule due to Covid-19, the Board of Secondary Education had reduced the syllabus of classes 9 and 10 by more than 33 per cent and unveiled a scheme of assessment for the session 2021-22 both for classes 9 and 10 students under which internal assessments would be done by the class/subject teachers periodically in continuous manner in the form of Formative Assessments.

However, students are protesting the government’s decision to hold Class 10 board examinations in offline mode saying they should be assessed on the basis of their internal examinations as regular classes were not held properly.