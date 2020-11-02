e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha Governor, wife and 4 family members test positive for Covid-19

The Aide-de-Camp and private secretary of the Governor as well as two doctors in Odisha Rajbhavan had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:13 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal.
Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal. (https://twitter.com/GovernorOdisha)
         

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and his wife Susheela Devi on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 along with four other members in the family.

The official Twitter handle of the Governor announced that all of them have been admitted to the SUM COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. The health condition of 78-year-old Lal is stated to be stable. All are asymptomatic.

The Aide-de-Camp and private secretary of the Governor as well as two doctors in Odisha Rajbhavan had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

In Odisha, about one-third of the 147 MLAs including 10 ministers have already tested positive for Covid-19. Former minister and BJD MLA Pradip Maharathy who tested positive last month and later recovered, passed away last month.

The Covid-19 numbers in the state are on a steady decline with daily positivity rate remaining below 4 for the last 5 days. Till now more than 2.93 lakh people have tested positive for Covid-19 while a little less than 1,400 have succumbed to the disease.

