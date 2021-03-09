Odisha govt restrict congregation, melas on occasion of Maha Shivaratri amid Covid-19 surge
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Odisha government on Tuesday restricted any kind of congregation on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on March 11.
In a letter to Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed them to restrict congregations, gatherings to such number as may be felt appropriate in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation considering local situations, circulation space availing within temples and its premises to enter strictly adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols.
"Mela and congregations outside or within the temple premises may also be reasonably restricted so as to avoid mass gatherings and crowding," the guideline stated.
The guideline further stated that the social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions and other gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols.
Moreover, the State government has also directed Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take stringent action against persons under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox